Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $488.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.44.

TSLA opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,959. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

