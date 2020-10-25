Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

