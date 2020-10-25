Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $162.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

