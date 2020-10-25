Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

