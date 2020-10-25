The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

