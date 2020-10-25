The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.51. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

BPRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

