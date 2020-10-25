The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $686,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

BA stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $167.36. 10,024,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,466,744. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

