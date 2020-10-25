The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $888.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.