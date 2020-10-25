The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on December 1st

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.54 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

