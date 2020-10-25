The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $350.20

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.20 and traded as high as $360.00. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) shares last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 269,983 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L)’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Company Profile (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.