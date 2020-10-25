The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOS. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.