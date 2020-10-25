The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

