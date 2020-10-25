The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $142.38. 4,278,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.