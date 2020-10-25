The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

