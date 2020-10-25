The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $27.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 165,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

