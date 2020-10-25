Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. Titanium shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Titanium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

