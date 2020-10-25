Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.37

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.37 and traded as low as $30.14. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 133,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 475.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 131,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 206.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 98,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 72.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

