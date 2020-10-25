Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.74

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.74 and traded as high as $20.02. Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 180,191 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9892253 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

