Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $30.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

