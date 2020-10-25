Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.37-1.47 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.37-1.47 EPS.

Shares of TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.