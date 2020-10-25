Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,275. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

