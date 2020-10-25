TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.64

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.64 and traded as low as $35.00. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 4,668 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.64.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.