TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $98.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.58.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 851,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

