TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B.Riley Securit raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

