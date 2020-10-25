Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.43-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,740,982 shares of company stock valued at $404,116,663. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

