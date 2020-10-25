trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get trivago alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 324,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $527.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.