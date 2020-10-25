Truadvice LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4,487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

