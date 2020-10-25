Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 1,102 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Shares of DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.