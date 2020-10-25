Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 1,576 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.48.

Shares of FIS opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,805.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.