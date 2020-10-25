Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 1,781 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

