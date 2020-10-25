Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 1,991 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.