Truadvice LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

