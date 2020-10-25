Truadvice LLC Buys New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Leidos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after buying an additional 314,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of LDOS opened at $85.80 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

