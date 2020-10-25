Truadvice LLC Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $353.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

