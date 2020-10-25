Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 2,423 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $103.24 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.