Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 2,533 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of ES opened at $91.97 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

