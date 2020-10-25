Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 3,434 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.