Truadvice LLC Invests $228,000 in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in AON by 29.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in AON by 276.9% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $207.31 on Friday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.47.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

