Truadvice LLC Invests $232,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 56.0% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average of $295.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

