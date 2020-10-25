Truadvice LLC Invests $259,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $32.54 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.