Truadvice LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in KeyCorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

