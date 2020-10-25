Truadvice LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

