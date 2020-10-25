Truadvice LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after buying an additional 173,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after buying an additional 330,866 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after buying an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

