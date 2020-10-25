Truadvice LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 575 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $488.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,528 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.