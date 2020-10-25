Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

