Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average of $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

