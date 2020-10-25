Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $303.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

