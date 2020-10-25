Truadvice LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

