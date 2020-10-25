Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 2,051 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,694,000 after buying an additional 3,352,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,328,000 after buying an additional 441,215 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,122,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,451,000 after buying an additional 388,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45.

