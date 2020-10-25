Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 663 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.86. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.